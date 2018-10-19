



Barcelona have no plans to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, the club’s vice-president Jordi Cardoner has said, dismissing media reports they were ready to tempt the Brazil forward back to the Nou Camp.

Neymar won two La Liga titles and the 2015 Champions League over four years at Barcelona and formed a lethal partnership with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi.

He left in July 2017 after the PSG exercised his release clause – paying a world record fee of £198m – but Barcelona have ruled out a return for Neymar.

“No one on the Barca board has talked about the possibility of bringing back Neymar, right now we can’t give an answer because no one has even mentioned it,” Cardoner told radio station SER Catalunya on Friday.

The 26-year-old helped PSG to a domestic treble in his first season, although it was tarnished by a public dispute with team-mate Edinson Cavani over penalties and a foot injury sustained in March, which forced him out for the rest of the campaign.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo said in a front-page story on Wednesday the player has told Barcelona he wants to return after becoming disillusioned with life in Paris.

“He was the one who left, it would be different if we hadn’t believed him and now we wanted to bring him back, but that’s not the case,” Cardoner added.

“If we did want to sign him then the board would have to discuss it but until now no one has talked about it.”