<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona are considering an ambitious three player swap deal in order to bring former star Neymar back to the club this summer.

La Blaugrana were linked with a move for the Brazilian international ahead of the current campaign, but refused to pay PSG’s €200M asking price.

However, the French side have now lowered that fee to €150M, with Barcelona keen on a reunion before the 2020-21 season starts.

But, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, due to the financial pressure of the coronavirus pandemic, La Blaugrana will have a reduced transfer budget to work with.





That could mean Quique Setien’s side making a renewed attempt to negotiate a player plus cash deal for the 28-year old.

The report states the defending La Liga champions will offer French trio Samuel Umtiti, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ousmane Dembele as part of a deal.

Todibo is currently on loan at Bundelisga side Schalke 04, with the German club holding a purchase option on the defender.

Umtiti and Dembele have both endured an injury disrupted season, and could be tempted by the challenge of first team football in Paris.