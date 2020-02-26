<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona would reportedly have to pay Liverpool £225million to sign Sadio Mane.

Mane scored the winning goal in the Reds’ 3-2 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Monday night and, having been a key man in Liverpool’s relentless march towards the title, is much admired in Spain.

But a clause inserted into the £145million Philippe Coutinho deal means Barcelona would have to pay an extra £89m above the market value for any Reds player, according to reports in Spain, as reported by The Mirror.

The £89m three-year premium was reportedly included when Coutinho made the switch to the Nou Camp in January 2018.

Mane has a current value of £135m, according to Transfermarkt, and therefore Barcelona would have to pay a minimum of £225m if they want to bring him in before 2021.





The Senegal international has been in sensational form this season with 17 goals and 11 assists in 34 appearances.

Javier Mascherano moved from Liverpool to Barcelona back in 2010 and the Catalan giants acquired striker Luis Suarez from the Reds four years later.

Barcelona signed striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes last week after being granted permission to bring in an emergency forward following a series of long-term injuries.

The LaLiga outfit currently have Ousmane Dembele and Suarez both out injured for the foreseeable future.

Dembele has been ruled out of action for six months with a hamstring tear after undergoing surgery in Finland last week while Suarez is unlikely to return from a knee injury this season.