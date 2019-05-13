<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly ready to pay N24 billion (€60M) release clause of Nigeria International Samuel Chukwueze in order to seal his transfer from Villarreal this summer.

According to Don Balon, the club are keen on signing Chukwueze as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who has failed to impress since his move from Liverpool.

Coutinho has been far from impressive for the Blaugrana this year, with the midfielder only managing to bag a combined total of seven goals and assists in La Liga, a total that’s just one more than defender Gerard Pique.

The Spanish newspaper outlet also reported that Chukwueze has rejected the renewal offered by the Yellow Submarine, in order not to increase the value of its clause that can complicate his departure.

“It makes sense for Barca to try and get rid of Coutinho given the season that he’s had, and replacing him with Nigerian youngster Chukwueze could be a stroke of genius from the Blaugrana,” the newspaper said.

It described Nigerian further: “Chukwueze, a Nigerian winger who is considered the only good news of Villarreal this season. With just 19 years old he is having an instant promotion, he was surprised by his speed, entering the debate as one of the fastest players in European football, he looks at Arjen Robben as a role model, which deludes even more.

The 19-year-old has been very impressive for Villarreal this season, with his fantastic dribbling ability and lightning pace causing havoc amongst La Liga defences time and time again.

The winger has scored 10 and assisted four in all competitions this year, a decent return considering the fact that the Yellow Submarine could still be relegated this season.

The former Golden Eaglets attacker, who enjoys incredible the first season in the first division, has been tipped to be a great signing for the Blaugrana if he eventually makes the move in the summer.