Barcelona have confirmed that Ousmane Dembélé will be out for six months following hamstring surgery.

Dembélé was recovering from a hamstring injury when he broke down in training last week.

Tests revealed he had suffered a complete rupture to the tendon in the proximal hamstring of his right leg and the Frenchman underwent surgery in Finland on Tuesday.

He is expected to be out for six months, meaning he will miss the remainder of the season along with the summer’s Euro 2020 Championships.





Reports in recent days have suggested the registration rules in Spain mean Barça can now sign a new forward from another Spanish club outside the transfer window by triggering a release clause.

Dembélé moved to Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017 but a series of injuries have so far restricted the 22-year-old to just 74 appearances in all competitions for the club.