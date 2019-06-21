<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The negotiations for Barcelona to bring Neymar back to the club this summer are underway.

That is according to a report in Friday’s edition of Sport, often a reputable outlet when it comes to the Spanish champions.

They claim that the Blaugrana have started their offer at €100m plus Philippe Coutinho, although that is unlikely to be successful.

That bid falls a long way short of the €300m valuation which Paris Saint-Germain have placed on the Brazilian’s head.

The report claims that early discussions have already taken place between the clubs, albeit through intermediaries.

However, PSG have made it clear that they would require much more if they are to agree to selling the Brazil international.

Publicly, Barcelona players have already began the process of courting the striker back to the Camp Nou.

“I hope that Neymar will come to Barcelona, he is a fantastic player,” his compatriot Arthur said, while speaking at the Copa América.

Privately, it also appears that the operation to bring Neymar back to the Blaugrana is underway too.

This week, Mundo Deportivo claim that club captain Lionel Messi went to the board and indicated that he is ‘desperate’ for them to bring the Brazilian in.