Barcelona offered chance to re-sign former defensive stalwart

Barcelona have reportedly been offered the chance to re-sign club legend and former defensive stalwart Dani Alves.

According to reputed journalist Oriol Domenech on Onze de Esport3, Dani Alves, has contacted the club hierarchy at Barcelona to offer them the chance to re-sign him. However, the Catalan giants do not have any intention of bringing the 38-year-old back to Camp Nou.

Dani Alves is the most successful footballer in the history of the game, winning a trophy at the club and international level almost entirely through his career. A winner of 43 trophies, the player’s most successful spell came at Barcelona, where he spent eight years from 2008 to 2016, amassing 391 appearances while chipping in with 21 goals and 101 assists along the way.

Such was the impact he created at Barcelona that the Blaugrana are still unable to fill the void he left from his departure half a decade ago, although Sergino Dest is touted for a bright future at the Nou Camp. As for the player himself, he most recently played for Sao Paulo before cancelling his contract last month.

This past summer, he was also a part of the Brazilian national side that won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, captaining the side all the way to the top of the podium. However, Alves is now looking for a new club, with certain reports also suggesting that he had offered his services to Atletico Madrid.

There have also been claims that Alves will only return to action next year now, although it goes without saying that he will need game-time to remain sharp and fit leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. To that end, it looks like Alves is set to return to action and has now offered his services to Barcelona.

As per Oriol Domenech, Alves has contacted the Barcelona hierarchy to express his availability and also added that he would not pose a financial burden to the Blaugrana amid their crunch period. However, the Catalan giants do not intend to re-sign him as they are focusing their attention on creating a young core.

Barcelona, though, do appear to be in the market for a right-back, having been linked with Noussair Mazraoui, Mateu Morey and Dodo, among others. What now remains to be seen is if they do make a move for a right-back anytime soon. As for Alves, he is unlikely to return to Barcelona anytime soon.