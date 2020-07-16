



Barcelona will attempt to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain by offering the Ligue 1 champions as many as four players in exchange.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Neymar has again made no secret of his desire to return to his former employers from Paris Saint-Germain, with the outlet suggesting that the French club are now weighing up their options in terms of a sale price for the Brazilian.

His contract runs out in 2022, and if he isn’t sold this summer, he will go for virtually next to nothing in 12 months time, and Mundo Deportivo aren’t sure if PSG are willing to allow that to happen.





Barcelona are trying to secure Lautaro Martinez from Inter, per Mundo Deportivo, and there’s a suggestion that the Catalans simply can’t afford to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou too.

However, the outlet also note that the club will offer as many as four players to PSG in order to seal any deal.

Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic are all mentioned as potential makeweights, and if PSG turn their noses up at that array of talent, then they surely have more money than sense.