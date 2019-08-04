<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona’s desire to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou may be the worst kept secret in football right now.

But the arrival of Antoine Griezmann has a lot of people wondering how the LaLiga club would afford the Brazilian.

Neymar moved to PSG for a world record €222m sum just two years ago and, understandably, the French side would like to recoup as much as possible if they allow him to leave.

Given Barcelona have already spent around €240m this summer, any permanent transfer for Neymar is unlikely.

Which is why, according to Catalan newspaper Sport, they want to sign him on loan for the 2019/20 season.

The report claims Barcelona are optimistic they can strike a deal with PSG to borrow Neymar for one year with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

Neymar’s PSG future is currently tenuous as tensions rise between him and key figures at the club. The 27-year-old was the only player not to shake the hand of sporting director Leonardo, who attended a training session prior to Saturday’s Trophée des Champions win.

President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has also expressed his desire to only keep players who want to play for the club.

Whether or not a loan deal is something PSG or Neymar would accept remains to be seen, with Sport insisting the player would have to take a pay-cut to make any move go through.