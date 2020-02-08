<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona have identified four potential attacking reinforcements as they look to add options in the final third.

Luis Suárez is set to be sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery last month.

He has now been joined on the treatment table by Ousmane Dembélé, who is also in line for an operation after picking up a hamstring injury in training.

That leaves the Blaugrana thin on the ground in terms of attacking personnel, meaning they will be forced into the emergency acquisition market.

Under LaLiga rules, they can bring in an attacker from another side in the division, although he would only be eligible for league competition.





Sport report that Barcelona have narrowed their list down to four players, with Willian José of Real Sociedad being their top target.

Given that La Real would be unable to secure a replacement until the end of the season, they will require his €70 million buyout clause to be met.

However, the fee involved could scupper any deal, leading Barcelona to other alternatives such as Lucas Pérez of Alavés or Real Betis’ Loren Moron.

Finally, veteran Getafe forward Ángel is also being considered, particularly as he has a release clause of just €9m in his contract.