Derby have pulled off the impressive hire of Phillip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard.

Cocu has signed a four-year deal with the Rams.

The ex-Barcelona man won an impressive eight league titles and 101 Netherlands caps during his playing career.

As a manager, Cocu has presided over PSV Eindhoven, winning three Eredivisie titles, and Fenerbahçe.

The 48-year-old said: “I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can’t wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together.”