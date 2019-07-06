Derby have pulled off the impressive hire of Phillip Cocu to replace Frank Lampard.
Cocu has signed a four-year deal with the Rams.
The ex-Barcelona man won an impressive eight league titles and 101 Netherlands caps during his playing career.
As a manager, Cocu has presided over PSV Eindhoven, winning three Eredivisie titles, and Fenerbahçe.
The 48-year-old said: “I am pleased and honoured to confirm that Derby County will be my new club and can’t wait to meet with the team and the fans to start this adventure together.”
