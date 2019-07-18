<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona pursuit for Neymar might take another twist following the advice from the medical team as regard his move back to the Camp Nou.

The Barcelona board was advised by the medical team against the signing of the Brazilian forward due to his recent injury worries, his game time in Paris Saint-Germain was cut short by injuries in crucial periods limiting him to 30 appearances in his debut campaign and just 28 last term.

He was down to injury and missed the Copa America for Brazil during the summer, and AS reports that Barcelona is increasingly concerned about how much football he has missed.

The Medical Staff of Barcelona is not convinced that a sprained ankle would not have ruled the attacker out of the entire tournament in Brazil and that the injury is more than what was reported and has something to do with a broken metatarsal that has plagued the Brazil international over the past two seasons.

The Camp Nou medicals are worried that he could have sustained a re-occurrence injury that could easily resurface unless Neymar undergoes an operation which would see him ruled out for a significant length of time.