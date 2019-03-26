<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Barcelona have added Premier League stars Marcus Rashford and Richarlison to their list of candidates to replace Luis Suarez according to various reports.

The La Liga-leaders have been actively pursuing an understudy for their 32-year-old striker who has been struggling with persistent knee injuries over the past couple of years.

Manchester United’s 21-year-old Rashford, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, has emerged as one of Barcelona’s targets according to reports by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Rashford is a local junior who came through the ranks at Old Trafford and it is extremely unlikely the club would even entertain an offer.

Everton forward Richarlison, who has become a mainstay in the Brazil national team since his £40 million move from Watford to Goodison Park last year, is also interesting the Catalan side, ESPN are reporting.

The Toffees star is also 21-years-old, has scored 13 goals in all competitions and would present a vastly cheaper option to Rashford.

Barcelona have a long history of signing Brazilian stars.

They have also been strongly linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic and Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomes.