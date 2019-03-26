Barcelona have added Premier League stars Marcus Rashford and Richarlison to their list of candidates to replace Luis Suarez according to various reports.
The La Liga-leaders have been actively pursuing an understudy for their 32-year-old striker who has been struggling with persistent knee injuries over the past couple of years.
Manchester United’s 21-year-old Rashford, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, has emerged as one of Barcelona’s targets according to reports by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.
Rashford is a local junior who came through the ranks at Old Trafford and it is extremely unlikely the club would even entertain an offer.
Everton forward Richarlison, who has become a mainstay in the Brazil national team since his £40 million move from Watford to Goodison Park last year, is also interesting the Catalan side, ESPN are reporting.
The Toffees star is also 21-years-old, has scored 13 goals in all competitions and would present a vastly cheaper option to Rashford.
Barcelona have a long history of signing Brazilian stars.
They have also been strongly linked with Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic and Celta Vigo’s Maxi Gomes.