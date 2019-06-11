<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have finally lost patience with Ousmane Dembélé and will apparently listen to offers for the Frenchman this summer.

Dembélé has been beset with injury problems and off-field issues since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

It was hoped that the youngster would be the long-term replacement for Neymar in Barça’s front three, however the 22-year-old’s lifestyle seems to have gotten in the way of his development.

Dembélé has been warned several times by the club about his marathon video game sessions, and on dozens of occasions has turned up late for training.

A story in AS has revealed that the management gave the World Cup winner his final warning in the week running up to the Copa del Rey final.

And yet still, Dembélé was late on two more occasions ahead of the game against Valencia.

Although aware of his immense talent, Barcelona have now had enough of the former Rennes man, and will consider offers this summer of over €120m.