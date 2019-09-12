<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona loanee Arda Turan has been slammed a with 32-month jail term for firing a gun in the hospital in his native homeland Turkey, according to report.

However, due to saying that he will not appeal the sentence – he will not be put behind bars unless he commits another crime within the next five years – as reported by Marca.

The former Atletico Madrid star was involved in a night club fight which left pop star Berkay Sahin with a broken nose at an Istanbul nightclub, with the player later allegedly brandishing a gun.

Turan was also reported for involving in social vices which includes sexual harassment, inflicting intentional injuries and shooting a firearm in a way to cause panic, along with carrying weapons without a license.

“I have full confidence in justice and that Arda Turan will serve his sentence,” Berkay’s lawyer said in a statement in Daily Sabah back in October last year.

during a match in the Turkish Super League, he punched a linesman and he was banned for 16 matches in May 2018 for the consequences.