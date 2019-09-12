Barcelona loanee Arda Turan has been slammed a with 32-month jail term for firing a gun in the hospital in his native homeland Turkey, according to report.
However, due to saying that he will not appeal the sentence – he will not be put behind bars unless he commits another crime within the next five years – as reported by Marca.
The former Atletico Madrid star was involved in a night club fight which left pop star Berkay Sahin with a broken nose at an Istanbul nightclub, with the player later allegedly brandishing a gun.
Turan was also reported for involving in social vices which includes sexual harassment, inflicting intentional injuries and shooting a firearm in a way to cause panic, along with carrying weapons without a license.
“I have full confidence in justice and that Arda Turan will serve his sentence,” Berkay’s lawyer said in a statement in Daily Sabah back in October last year.
during a match in the Turkish Super League, he punched a linesman and he was banned for 16 matches in May 2018 for the consequences.