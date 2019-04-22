Uefa Champions League semi-final opponents Barcelona and Liverpool are among the club’s interested in signing Ivory Coast attacker Nicolas Pepe.
According to Le10Sport, the attacker has a catalogue of potential suitors, all lining up to swoop for his services ahead of the 2019-20 season.
Apart from Barcelona and Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich are also reported admirers of the Lille winger.
Pepe has scored an impressive 19 goals, assisting a further 13 in 33 French Ligue 1 appearances this season.
The 23-year-old will be a key member of the Elephants squad eyeing Africa Cup of Nations glory in Egypt later this year. Ivory Coast are in Group D alongside Morocco, Namibia and South Africa.
