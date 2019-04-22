<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Uefa Champions League semi-final opponents Barcelona and Liverpool are among the club’s interested in signing Ivory Coast attacker Nicolas Pepe.

According to Le10Sport, the attacker has a catalogue of potential suitors, all lining up to swoop for his services ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Apart from Barcelona and Liverpool, Inter, Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich are also reported admirers of the Lille winger.

Pepe has scored an impressive 19 goals, assisting a further 13 in 33 French Ligue 1 appearances this season.

The 23-year-old will be a key member of the Elephants squad eyeing Africa Cup of Nations glory in Egypt later this year. Ivory Coast are in Group D alongside Morocco, Namibia and South Africa.