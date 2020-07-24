



Barcelona board has listed 12 players up for sale this summer, according to report in Marca.

The La Liga outfit know that they have to sell some of their players to be able to sign their prime targets which include Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar.





Some of the players were unable to break into the Quique Setien’s team and some will return from their loan spells from various teams, the twelve players up for sale include Neto, Nelson Semedo, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite, plus the returning Carles Alena, Rafinha Alcantara, Jean-Clair Todibo and Philippe Coutinho.

The sale of these players will boost the club finance and will help them to fund a move for their targets but the club knows that selling twelve players in one transfer window would be practically impossible