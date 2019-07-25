<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Barcelona star Xavi hailed Neymar as “spectacular” as the Brazilian continues to be linked with a return to the LaLiga club.

Neymar, 27, is said to want a move back to Camp Nou after two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain.

His head coach, Thomas Tuchel, admitted to knowing about the forward’s desire before the Copa America began over a month ago.

Barca have reportedly made contact with PSG about executing a deal for the player who is revered by club favourite Xavi, a team-mate of Neymar’s for two seasons.

“In terms of football, he is a bomb, he is spectacular,” Xavi said.

“I consider him a good guy, humble, a hard worker that gave his best at Barcelona.

“But it is Barcelona who need to make that decision. I want the best for Barca. If someone can guarantee that Neymar will have success at Barca again, I would be the first to want him to come back.

“But you never know. It all depends on Barcelona and their decisions.”

While uncertainty surrounds Neymar’s future, Barca have already secured one top attacking target in Antoine Griezmann.

The France forward made his debut alongside Frenkie de Jong as Ernesto Valverde’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea this week.

Xavi has been impressed with Netherlands international De Jong, a fellow midfielder, and also believes the experienced Arturo Vidal still has a role to play for the La Liga champions.

“Both are good,” said former Spain international Xavi, who now coaches Qatari side Al Sadd.

“Arturo Vidal gives you so many things like intensity, he gives you timing, sacrifice, he steals balls, he doesn’t lose them easily. I think he is a complete footballer.

“He is a footballer with a very good level, like De Jong. We saw the other day [De Jong] is a footballer who can mark an era in Barcelona.

“He is able to dominate the game, he sees it easily and doesn’t lose the ball.

“He also makes sacrifices to work defensively. I think they are top-level players, very good for Barca.”