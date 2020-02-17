<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona have been given permission to sign a new striker after the LaLiga medical commission agreed that Ousmane Dembélé is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Dembélé underwent surgery on a hamstring injury in Finland last week, with the initial prognosis estimating he will be out for around six months.

And after carrying out an assessment on the injury of their own, LaLiga have now given the club the green light to sign either a free agent or a player from another club in Spain’s top division.

The signing must be completed in the next 15 days and Ángel Rodríguez (who scored for Getafe at Camp Nou at the weekend) along with Alavés’s Lucas Pérez are still believed to be two potential targets.





But Mundo Deportivo report on Monday that Leganés striker Martin Braithwaite has emerged as the favourite to make an emergency switch to the Blaugrana.

The Denmark international has performed well since his initial loan move from Middlesbrough in January 2019, which then became a permanent transfer to Los Pepineros last summer.

The 28-year-old has scored eight goals in 27 games this season and can play as a number nine or out on the left flank. He also has the same agent as Frenkie de Jong, which should theoretically make negotiations nice and smooth.

If this signing goes through, Barcelona probably won’t sell an overwhelming number of shirts with Braithwaite’s name on them in the club shop.

But he will at least add some much-needed depth to Quique Setién’s frontline options.