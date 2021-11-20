Barcelona to announce Kun Aguero’s retirement – reports

Information revealed on Twitch by the journalist specialised in Barcelona information Gerard Romero in the programme ‘Jijantes’.

Breaking news in relation to Futbol Club Barcelona for this Saturday. According to the journalist Gerard Romero, specialised in information about the club, the Argentinian Kun Agüero will retire from football due to his heart problems and the club could announce it during the next week.

This was explained by the aforementioned source on ‘Jijantes’, a Twitch programme in which he reviews the current affairs of Barcelona. Apparently, the player does not want to take any more risks and, given the impossibility of being able to perform at the highest level again at a big club, he will decide to retire.

It remains to be seen whether Kun Agüero or Barcelona will comment on this surprising development. It should be remembered that Agüero had to be substituted in the Barcelona-Alavés game after feeling some strange discomfort in his chest that turned out to be an arrhythmia.

The tests revealed a more or less important heart problem, which the player is being treated for and which will keep him away from the pitch for at least a few months. According to Gerard Romero, it will eventually lead to his retirement.

Barca, once this information is confirmed, could have a certain salary margin to make an addition to the forward line.

🚨 El Kun Agüero se retira. Los problemas en el corazón le obligan a dejar el fútbol en activo. La próxima semana hay prevista una rueda de prensa para el anuncio de su retirada. Lo estamos contando en https://t.co/vrsj4XOUJL #barça #fcblive #kunaguero — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) November 20, 2021