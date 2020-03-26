<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona are reportedly ready to let eight key players leave Camp Nou this coming summer transfer window amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak across the world.

According to Barca Blaugranes, Ivan Rakitic, Arturo Vidal, Samuel Umtiti, and Philippe Coutinho are some of the players set to leave the Catalan club.

Other players the La Liga champions are willing to let go in a bid to sign some of their transfer targets at the end of the season include; Antoine Griezmann, Carles Alena, Martin Braithwaite, and Neto.

Rakitic and Vidal are out of contract next summer, which means Barca will be keen to sell the midfielders soon to avoid them walking away for free in 2021.





Umtiti has not been on top form since his most recent knee injury and could move to the Premier League, while Coutinho has drawn interest from top clubs in England.

Griezmann’s future may depend on whether Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar or Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez end up at Camp Nou.

At the same time, the Blaugrana will study any offers that arrive for Braithwaite or Neto.

Newsmen recall that Barcelona’s squad is presently divided over a proposed pay cut from the club.

Barcelona wants their high-earning players to make financial sacrifices, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to impact football and the world’s economy.

Quique Setién’s side is currently on top of the La Liga table with 58 points from 27 matches after the Spanish top-flight league was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in Spain.