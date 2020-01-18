<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona and Juventus have started negotiations that would see Ivan Rakitić join the Italian giants and Federico Bernadeschi head the other way.

That’s according to Sky Sports Italia, who claim that Juve are keen to land the Croatia international during the winter window, but Barça want Bernadeschi in part exchange.

Rakitić’s future at Camp Nou has been in doubt for some time with the 31-year-old admitting earlier this season that he was left frustrated by a lack of minutes.





The Bianconeri have, per the report, made contact with Rakitić and are prepared to offer the midfielder a four-year deal and guaranteed playing time.

But to sweeten the deal, Barça have asked for Bernadeschi as part of a swap.

That is apparently something Juve are considering, and would be willing to lose the 25-year-old in order to land Rakitić.

Bernadeschi has started nine times for Maurizio Sarri’s men this term and is currently valued at €40m.