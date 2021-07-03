Barcelona end interest in Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte

Barcelona have given up their pursuit of Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte.

The Spain international had to make do with a rotation role last season due to the form of John Stones and Ruben Dias, which has led to suggestions of a transfer elsewhere this summer.

Barcelona who have already snapped up ex-Man City defender Eric Garcia on a free transfer – have been strongly linked with a swoop for Laporte, despite a recent report claiming that City view him as unsellable.

Report says due to their well-documented financial struggles, La Blaugrana have ended their interest in the former Athletic Bilbao man, as well as Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt.

Laporte featured just 16 times in the Premier League last term – starting 14 of those games – and he did not play a single minute in the quarter-finals, semi-finals or final of the Champions League.

The 27-year-old has been an integral player for Spain at Euro 2020, though, playing every minute so far as La Roja prepares to face Italy in the semi-finals.