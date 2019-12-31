<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona and Inter Milan are watching Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal.

The striker has a deal to 2021 and is refusing to consider new contract talks until he knows whether they’ll be playing Champions League football next season.

A top four finish appears out of reach for the Gunners and this has led to Barca and Inter being ready to pounce.

Barca see Aubameyang as an ideal complement for their attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann. At Inter, they see the Gabon ace as a potential replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

Le 10 Sport says both European giants are prepared to wait until June to tempt Aubameyang away from London.