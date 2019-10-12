<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona have reportedly identified striking pair Donyell Malen (20) and Lautaro Martínez (22) as their preferred replacements for Luis Suárez.

The 32-year-old is under contract until 2021, but continues to struggle with injuries and inconsistency during the latter stages of his career.

According to AS, Barça want a centre-forward signed by next summer to avoid another Luka Jović situation, who was eventually poached by Real Madrid despite lengthy negotiations.

Malen – who was previously on the books of Arsenal – has scored 16 goals in 18 appearances for PSV this season, in addition to earning his first senior Netherlands call-up.

Martínez has also impressed under Antonio Conte and comes with the recommendation of Lionel Messi, who urged Blaugrana officials to sign him from Racing last year.

Both players are expected to cost upwards of €50m but are seen as worthy investments, taking their ages, experience and potential into account.