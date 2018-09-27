Andres Iniesta is soon to be the star of his very own fly-on-the-wall television series covering his transfer to Vissel Kobe and the start of his new life in Japan.

“Iniesta TV” will follow the Barcelona legend as he gets to grips with the next phase of his career, offering an intimate insight into the 34-year-old’s thoughts and feelings as he acquaints himself with a new culture and gets his J-League career underway.

According to Rakuten, who produce the exclusive series, fans tuning into episode one will be treated to “epic documentary-style footage” and a chat between Andres and Rakuten CEO Hiroshi Mikitani — the man who brought him to Vissel.

Hola a todos! Feliz de presentaros mi nuevo canal INIESTA TV en Rakuten @Viki . Es un canal de vídeos donde podréis ver contenido exclusivo sobre mi día a día en Kobe. https://t.co/tg4mpvv8Wi 🇬🇧https://t.co/M6QeAbgXhh 🇯🇵日本語版はこちらから: https://t.co/dWoOSUoww9 pic.twitter.com/2Ir7rPDJ1C — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) September 27, 2018

There was also footage of Iniesta meeting his new teammates for the first time as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the midfielder’s maiden attempts to tackle the Japanese language (with a timely assist from his interpreter).

Whether we’ll finally get an explanation for that strange Iniesta “lookalike” who showed up to one game remains to be seen.