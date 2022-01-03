Barcelona hope to be able to register Ferran Torres by Sunday

Mateu Alemany admitted that when Barcelona signed Ferran Torres, they did not have enough money on the wage bill, so they will have to wait to be able to register the new Barcelona player. “Before Sunday, we’ll be able to register him,” he said.

Ferran Torres has been officially presented as a new Barcelona player. The Spanish footballer did not hesitate in accepting the offer that was put on the table for him and he will try to send Barcelona back to where they belong at the top of the table.

However, during the presentation, it was revealed that Ferran has not been able to be registered yet as Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill first. However, the director of football Mateu Alemany is confident that the club will be able to meet La Liga fair play regulations by Sunday.

“We knew that we did not have enough salarial margin. The reality is that when we decided to sign Ferran Torres, we were not short. We have several options and we are convinced that we’ll be able to register him by Sunday. It’s what we have in our minds,” Alemany commented.

Ferran Torres also spoke and he said he felt “calm” despite the situation: “I’m totally calm. I know they’re working on it at the club and I know I’ll be able to be registered.”

In addition, Mateu Alemany also confirmed that Dani Alves will be registered on Monday or Tuesday so he could play in the Copa del Rey tie with Linares. That is providing he recovers from COVID-19 in time.