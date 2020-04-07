<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal have reportedly knocked £15million off their asking price for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they look for a quickfire sale this summer. Manchester United and Barcelona have been keeping close tabs on the striker’s availability.

Aubameyang will be out of contract at the end of next season and therefore the Gunners are considering cashing in on their top goalscorer.

The Gabon international was bought for £60m from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

He has since been handed the captain’s armband in a show of faith from new boss Mikel Arteta.

However, Aubameyang will not commit his future to the north Londoners because they look set to miss out on European football next season.

United and Barcelona are both in the market for a new attacker to lead the line.

And they will be boosted by Arsenal’s decision to lower their price for Aubeyang to £35m, according to Gazetta dello Sport.

The hitman will turn 31 years old this summer but he still has the quality to score a host of goals in the best leagues, as proved this campaign with his 17 strikes in 24 appearances.





However, former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna thinks Arteta should do everything he can to keep Aubameyang at the Emirates.

“He can’t go now because Arsenal are on the way to building something strong,” Sagna told Goal.

“They can’t afford to lose him. If they have to pay him, then just pay him because if they want someone else of his quality they cost £150m.

“So don’t spend this £150m, just spend £50m and give it to him. It’s the same as van Persie and I think you have to learn from that situation.

“Auba deserves it. I’m not saying that because of his name or because he has scored a few goals. He’s the best striker in the league.

“One year ago someone asked me if he was world class and I replied no. Some people were not happy about my answer, but to me he had the potential to be better and to be more clinical.

“One year later, yes he is world class because every time he is in front of goal he scores. Even his movement is different.

“He is clinical, he is so dangerous.