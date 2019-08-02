<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona forward Malcom has agreed a €6million-a-year contract with Russian side, Zenith, according to Calciomercato.

Malcom will undergo his medical with Zenith on Friday after agreeing on personal terms with the club.

The Brazilian international joined Barcelona from Bordeaux last summer.

He has failed to impress at the Spanish La Liga champions since his arrival to Camp Nou a year ago from the French Ligue 1 side.

Recall that Malcom was among the four players Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde, wants the club to sell before the end of this summer’s transfer window.

The 22-year-old scored just four goals and registered two assists in 24 appearances for Valverde’s men last season.