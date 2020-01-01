<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have reportedly put forward a formal offer for Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Dani Olmo.

Olmo spent seven years at Barça in their famous La Masía academy, before leaving to join the Croatian outfit in 2014 with Alen Halilović heading the other way.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Dinamo rejected a ‘concrete approach’ for the 21-year-old and are standing firm on their €35m valuation.

Barça scouts have been tracking Olmo since his departure and were left impressed with his performances at the Under-21 Euro and Champions League group stage.

Should any deal come to fruition, the LaLiga club are likely to loan the playmaker back to Dinamo for the rest of the season.

Atlético Madrid, Ajax and Tottenham are also said to be interested.