Barcelona have been fined €300 by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for their conduct in the transfer of Antoine Griezmann.
Griezmann joined Barça in July after they activated his €120m release clause, which came down €80m from last summer’s total of €200m.
However, Atlético Madrid quickly formed a legal complaint, insisting that the lowered release clause only became valid on July 1 – and that the Frenchman had agreed personal terms beforehand.
Atlético believed they were entitled to the remaining €80m, but the Blaugrana have been fined a ridiculous €300 instead.
After investigations from the RFEF and external parties, a judge ruled on Wednesday that €300 was ‘significant given their economic potential’.
There were suggestions that Barça would be forced to close Camp Nou for a small period, but instead they’ve escaped with a slap on the wrist.