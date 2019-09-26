<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona have been fined €300 by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for their conduct in the transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann joined Barça in July after they activated his €120m release clause, which came down €80m from last summer’s total of €200m.

However, Atlético Madrid quickly formed a legal complaint, insisting that the lowered release clause only became valid on July 1 – and that the Frenchman had agreed personal terms beforehand.

Atlético believed they were entitled to the remaining €80m, but the Blaugrana have been fined a ridiculous €300 instead.

After investigations from the RFEF and external parties, a judge ruled on Wednesday that €300 was ‘significant given their economic potential’.

There were suggestions that Barça would be forced to close Camp Nou for a small period, but instead they’ve escaped with a slap on the wrist.