Antoine Griezmann believes Barcelona's team is'like a cheat code in a video game'

Barcelona have been fined €300 by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for their conduct in the transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann joined Barça in July after they activated his €120m release clause, which came down €80m from last summer’s total of €200m.

However, Atlético Madrid quickly formed a legal complaint, insisting that the lowered release clause only became valid on July 1 – and that the Frenchman had agreed personal terms beforehand.

Atlético believed they were entitled to the remaining €80m, but the Blaugrana have been fined a ridiculous €300 instead.

After investigations from the RFEF and external parties, a judge ruled on Wednesday that €300 was ‘significant given their economic potential’.

There were suggestions that Barça would be forced to close Camp Nou for a small period, but instead they’ve escaped with a slap on the wrist.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories