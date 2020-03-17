<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona are worried the after-effects of the coronavirus outbreak could impact their chances of signing the likes of Neymar and Lautaro Martínez this summer.

That’s according to ESPN, who report on Tuesday that Barça expect to lose a significant amount of money as a result of the season being suspended and it will likely mean their transfer budget for the upcoming window will be reduced.

They are far from the only club who will be affected by the current situation, however, meaning player price-tags are likely to drop across the board in order to keep the transfer economy moving.

Barça had been expected to try and bring former player Neymar back to Camp Nou from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, while also targeting Inter striker Martínez as their long-term replacement for Luis Suárez.





Quique Setién was reportedly hoping to add at least three other new signings to his squad, but whether such a big outlay will now be possible remains to be seen.

In the meantime, sporting director Eric Abidal and his team are continuing to work from home and regular telephone and Skype calls are still being made in an attempt to negotiate potential transfers.

The whole of Spain is currently on a 15-day lockdown, meaning people have been told to only leave their houses if they need to go to work, the supermarket or pick up medical supplies.

The domestic football season is currently on hold until at least next month, while Uefa are currently trying to work out how and when this year’s Champions League and Europa League campaigns can be finished.

In the meantime, it was announced on Thursday that EURO 2020 will be postponed until the summer of 2021.