Barcelona fans blasted manager Ernesto Valverde after the 2-0 shocking defeat against Granada on Saturday evening in the La Liga at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes.

Lionel Messi started from the bench as he battles to fully recover from a calf injury which has impaired his involvement over time.

The Argentine attacker was introduced in the half time along with 16-year-old Ansu Fati but they were unable to overturn the defeat.

Valverde has since received a wealth of criticism from fans, who believe Messi is carrying the team.

“As long as Valverde is in charge it’ll be a team completely reliant on Messi’s brilliance,” one said.

“Valverde has finished us,” one fan wrote.

“I remember when watching Barça used to be one of the highlights of my week and now it’s 90 minutes of frustration. F*** Valverde,” said one.

“What more does it take to sack Valverde? #ValverdeOut,” one added.

“F*** Valverde man, turning Griezmann to the next Coutinho, unforgivable, turned my club to s*** single-handedly,” a fourth wrote.

“What is this board seeing in Valverde that we all are not seeing. Dude is f****** clueless,” one added.

“At this point, I’d prefer Mourinho as interim over Valverde. That’s how bad it is,” said another.

After tonight’s result, Granada is now top of La Liga on goal difference.

And before the clash, Valverde admitted he wasn’t taking the opposition lightly.