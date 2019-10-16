<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Barcelona are keen on signing Red Bull Salzburg youngster Karim Adeyemi but have a tough battle on their hands to do so.

The 17-year-old is a German underage international, who is highly regarded both in his homeland and in Austria.

According to Mundo Deportivo in a report that was confirmed in both those countries, the Blaugrana are indeed eager to sign Adeyemi.

He has apparently been requested specifically by the club’s academy director Patrick Kluivert.

The Dutchman has made it clear to both Eric Abidal and Ramon Planes that it would be a signing well worth making for the Spanish champions.

However, the story also states that they are unsure on whether they will make a move this winter or wait until the summer transfer window opens.

But the Salzburg side are not so willing and ready to relinquish a prize asset who they paid €3m for in 2018.

Indications from Austria are that they will make life very difficult for Barça in their bid to add youthful talent to their attacking ranks.