Barcelona may be forced to play a home match behind closed doors after they were found guilty of foul play in the summer transfer of Antoine Griezmann.

Barça have been investigated after Atlético Madrid filed a complaint to the Spanish football federation (RFEF) stating that the LaLiga champions had entered negotiations with Griezmann while he was still under contract at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The standard punishment for such an offence is a fine of just €300 but according to Spanish outlet El Mundo, Juantxo Landaberea – the experienced sports law judge handling the case – has suggested that the Blaugrana should also be forced to close Camp Nou for one LaLiga match.

It is now up to the RFEF’s Competition Committee to decide whether to enact Landaberea’s recommendation but AS report that representatives from the Spanish FA have informed them it is probably unlikely to happen.

That means Barça are set to escape with just a meagre €300 fine for contravening articles 88 and 126 of the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Code.

Atlético claim the Catalan club began negotiations with Griezmann back when his buy-out clause was still €200m.

As of 1 July, the French striker’s clause was reduced to €120m and he eventually joined Barcelona on 12 July.