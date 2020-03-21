<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona eyeing to make move for Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi in the summer as the La Liga holder looking for Sergio Busquets longtime replacement.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international has recorded two goals and one assist in 29 games this season for Leicester City.

Barcelona’s new coach Quique Setien has made it a priority to reinforce the midfield with the signing of a central defensive midfielder who does not have the cliche style of play attributes the club.

According to Spanish publications, Don Balon claims that the former Real Betis manager has shown a strong interest in signing Leicester City’s midfielder Ndidi in the summer with Busquets would be 32 next season and is currently going through a rough patch with his fitness.

Barcelona are reportedly set to let Arturo Vidal leave the Camp Nou, with the Chilean international allegedly unhappy with the minutes while Ivan Rakitic has fallen out with the squad and the board and now wants a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus.

However, Arthur Melo has lost his place in the squad due to his irregular lifestyle that might hamper his future at the club unless he turns a new leaf next season.





Ndidi has already established himself as the best defensive midfielder in Premier League because of his renowned skills for ball-winning abilities, his movement and positioning off the ball, and the impressive number of interceptions he makes per game.

his physical strength, vision and high football intelligence.

with the Chilean international allegedly unhappy with the minutes he’s been offered in the first team this campaign with Inter Milan and Juventus eyeing former Bayern Munich ace.

The midfield at Barca seems to be a serious issue that needs to be solved immediately. Ivan Rakitic has fallen out with the squad and the board and now wants a move to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus or his former club Sevilla. Arthur Melo has lost his place in the squad due to his irregular lifestyle that might hamper his future at the club unless he turns a new leaf next season.

At just 23, Ndidi is already a super-regular for three-time African champions, Nigeria, and was an ever-present in coach Gernot Rohr’s team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 African Cup of Nations.

The tough-tackling midfielder is renowned for his ball-winning abilities, his movement and positioning off the ball, and the impressive number of interceptions he makes per game.

Leicester City signed Ndidi from Genk in the early days of January 2019 for a reported £17 million, but the youngster is currently valued at €45 million.