<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

With Luis Suárez nearing his 33rd birthday Barcelona are on the hunt for a successor to the goal-getting Uruguayan.

And according to one report in Spain on Tuesday, they have found that man in the form of Bruno Petković.

The 25-year-old has had a nomadic career up to now, playing for the likes of Catania, Hellas Verona and Bologna but this season has been starring back in his homeland for Dinamo Zagreb.

Petković has netted 10 goals so far this term as well as hitting four goals in seven Euro 2020 qualifying games for Croatia.

Marca report that Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal was in Rijeka to watch Petković score as the World Cup finalists beat Slovakia over the weekend.

The Blaugrana are thought to be keen on making a move for the forward and see him as a cost-effective option to replace Suárez in the long-term.