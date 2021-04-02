



Erling Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, and agent, Mino Raiola held talks in Barcelona yesterday with Barca president, Joan Laporta over a possible transfer for the superstar Borussia Dortmund forward.

Sources told ESPN that the 2½-hour meeting attended by Raiola, Alf-Inge Haaland, Laporta and Barca incoming director of football Mateu Alemany. was a first step to explore the viability of a deal, with talks in their very early stages.

Sources added that Dortmund are aware of the meeting between Haaland’s representatives and it’s expected that further clubs will seek to discuss a transfer with the player. Haaland held similar rounds of talks with interested clubs, including Manchester United, before he left FC Salzburg to join Dortmund in January 2020.





Dortmund sporting director, Michael Zorc said later on Thursday: “I don’t have anything against [Mino Raiola and Alf-Inge Haaland] taking in the sun on the Mediterranean. We’ve talked and our stance is quite clear. I am very, very relaxed in that matter because I know what we want.”

Haaland, 20, has scored 49 goals in 49 games for Borussia Dortmund since signing for the Bundesliga club. A release clause in his contract does not come into effect until 2022, and reports have it that Dortmund would accept €180m this summer.