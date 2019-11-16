<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have enquired after Flamengo forward Reinier Jesus Carvalho with the Brazilian striker reportedly set to cost €20m.

Real Madrid have taken the lead in recent years when it comes to signing youngsters from South America with the likes of Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior joining Los Blancos.

But according to a story in Mundo Deportivo on Saturday, the Blaugrana are looking to land their own teenage Samba sensation this summer in Reinier.

The 17-year-old has burst on to the scene at Flamengo this season, scoring four and assisting a further three goals in his opening 11 appearances.

That has alerted the attention of almost every big club in Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético Madrid and Juventus all thought to be keen.

Mundo though, say that Barça are favourites for his signature having already spoken to Flamengo about an asking price.

That price is believed to be €20m with Ernesto Valverde’s side ready to make a move come the end of the season.