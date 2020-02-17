Barcelona are reportedly edging closer to completing a deal for Leganés forward Martin Braithwaite.
Barça were given permission to make an ’emergency signing’ after Ousmane Dembélé was ruled out for six months with a hamstring injury.
And despite links to Ángel Rodríguez and Willian José, RAC1 report that Braithwaite is their man after his agent flew in for talks on Monday night.
The 28-year-old will only be allowed to leave Leganés if his €18m release clause is met.
Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati are the only first-team attackers available to manager Quique Setién following the January exits of Carles Pérez and Abel Ruíz.
Barça have been given a window of just 15 days to bring in a replacement.
