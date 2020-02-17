Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele has suffered from six injuries this year after he limped off during the clash against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are reportedly edging closer to completing a deal for Leganés forward Martin Braithwaite.

Barça were given permission to make an ’emergency signing’ after Ousmane Dembélé was ruled out for six months with a hamstring injury.

And despite links to Ángel Rodríguez and Willian José, RAC1 report that Braithwaite is their man after his agent flew in for talks on Monday night.


The 28-year-old will only be allowed to leave Leganés if his €18m release clause is met.

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati are the only first-team attackers available to manager Quique Setién following the January exits of Carles Pérez and Abel Ruíz.

Barça have been given a window of just 15 days to bring in a replacement.

