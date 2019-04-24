<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Barcelona have one hand firmly on the LaLiga title, following their 2-0 victory over Alaves on Tuesday night.

With one eye on next week’s Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, manager Ernesto Valverde picked a side with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Arthur among other regular starters on the bench.

After a difficult first half, Barca stepped up a gear in the second and midfielder Carles Alena gave the Catalans the lead at Mendizorroza after 54 minutes.

Luiz Suarez added the second from the penalty spot, after Tomas Pina’s handball was spotted by VAR.

The win leaves them 12 points clear at the top of the table, with four games to play.

If second-placed Atletico Madrid lose at Valencia on Wednesday or against Real Valladolid on Saturday, Barcelona will clinch their 26th league title before they face Levante that evening.