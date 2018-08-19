Barcelona director Guillermo Amor has suggested that the club haven’t given up on signing Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner has hit the headlines throughout the summer due to his apparently strained relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, despite being named captain for the Red Devils’ opening league match of the season – a 2-1 victory over Leicester.

After that game, the France star told reporters that he could not say what he really felt about the situation for fear of being fined , sparking further suggestions that he could depart for Barca. Mourinho, though, has denied such reports as “lies” .

The Camp Nou side have typically distanced themselves from an immediate move for the former Juventus man in recent days, and Goal reports United are unwilling to sell the midfielder this summer .

Amor took an alternate stance, however, refusing to rule out the prospect of the 25-year-old arriving before the close of the transfer window on August 31.

When asked specifically about Pogba following the 3-0 win over Alaves he told reporters: “We have a good squad now in order to face our objectives, we don’t know what will happen but we have a strong squad.

“The debutants have been positive, they have performed to their ability, they are good footballers.

“Alaves worked a lot, maybe more defensively and they were well positioned. They didn’t want to score and that the minutes went by and it needed to be Leo with a set-play to get the breakthrough.”

Lionel Messi scored twice in that clash, bouncing back impressively after a disappointing World Cup, in which Argentina crashed out in the last-16 stage in a thrilling 4-3 defeat to France.

He will not feature for his country in the forthcoming international matches, but Amor does not see it as a big positive for Ernesto Valverde’s squad.

“If you look at it like that then maybe but we’ve never had problems that Messi plays for Argentina,” he said.

“Messi’s level has not dropped after returning from Argentina. Leo has been here since he was 13 and knows our style of play, he is happy, enjoying himself and surrounded by quality.”

Barca have made an encouraging start to their title defence and also won the Spanish Super Copa thanks to a 2-1 victory over Sevilla in Tangiers.

They have completed four signings this summer, having swooped for Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal and a pair of Brazilians in the form of Arthur Melo and Malcom, who have arrived from Gremio and Bordeaux respectively.

Clement Lenget joined up from Sevilla, and it still seems the door remains ajar for Pogba to arrive if the opportunity arises.