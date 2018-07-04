Barcelona have denied that former president Sandro Rosell illegally bought a liver for ex-France defender Eric Abidal.

Abidal, 38, who is now the club’s technical secretary, had a transplant in 2012 after a tumour was found in his liver.

Reports in Spain claim Rosell, who was jailed for money-laundering in 2017, purchased the organ.

Barcelona say they “roundly deny any irregularity in the matter”.