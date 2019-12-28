<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have ruled out signing any new players in the January, with Victor Osimhen now set to stay at Lille, Marca reports.

Osimhen was reportedly identified as one of the candidates to replace Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou.

However, Barca will not add to their squad in the winter window, after spending heavily last summer.

The Spanish champions paid close to 200 million euros for Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong from Atletico Madrid and Ajax respectively.

Their transfer priorities for the next summer transfer window are a central defender, right-back, central midfielder and striker.

Apart from Barcelona, Osimhen has been linked with possible moves to Premier League trio Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.