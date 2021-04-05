



According to ESPN, the newly elected Barcelona board will continue it’s pursuit to sign Erling Haaland. However, reportedly the club acknowledges the fact that financial conditions of the club might impede a possible deal.

There were bright rays of hope as Mino Raiola stepped foot in Barcelona, however as the day progressed the world got to know about his plans. After the meeting with Borussia Dortmund striker’s father, Alfie Haaland, and his super-agent, the Barça president Joan Laporta is committed to bringing Haaland to Camp Nou.

The Dortmund striker has already 33 goals and 8 assists to his name across competitions this season. The fact that these numbers are greater than that of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi speaks volumes about his potential. He has scored 10 of these goals in just 6 Champions League appearances, which embodies the fact that he loves to perform on the big stage.

Haaland could be probably facing his next employer in Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League day after tomorrow. The Norwegian would be looking to put in a shift once again in Europe's elite competition. Another top performance from him will surely shoot up his value higher.





Currently, the club is in a gross debt of €1.2 billion, which makes it so very important to reduce the wage bill and sell some players. Reportedly, there are chances that similar to the previous window, in an attempt to reduce wage bills, Barça will make sales of players that don’t fit in the coach’s plans.

Borussia Dortmund values the Norwegian marksman at €180m, and according to reports from German media, they won’t settle for anything less than that. Apart from this, Raiola will also have his share of the deal, something which he has done previously too. However, he dismissed reports which went viral showing that he wants an outrageous €20m to facilitate the transfer.

Several Premier League clubs including the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in acquiring the Norwegian’s services. Despite the fact that Guardiola said “with these prices, we are not going to buy any striker. It is impossible, we cannot afford it,” it would be foolish to count City out of the race.