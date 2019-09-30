<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona will reportedly launch an approach to secure a loan move for Mesut Ozil over the January transfer window.

Ozil has never looked settled under new manager Unai Emery, who does not view the German as a central part of his plans at the Emirates, with the playmaker only managing 24 Premier League appearances last term.

Barcelona have boosted their creative nucleus over the summer by bringing Frenkie de Jong from Ajax and Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, alongside promoting youngster Ansu Fati.

However, according to sources from Spain, Barcelona would be willing to take Ozil on a loan basis over the January transfer window with an option to purchase the 30-year-old at the end of the season.

Ozil, who spent three seasons at Real Madrid, is said to be open to joining the Catalan side in January.

The German could serve as a quick replacement for Ousmane Dembele, with manager Ernesto Valverde reportedly ready to sell the Frenchman after growing exasperated at his attitude.