Barcelona will return with a third offer for Neymar and are weighing up including Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in an attempt to convince Paris Saint-Germain to sell, sources have said.

Barca have already seen two bids turned down for Neymar, who left the club for France in a world record €222 million transfer in 2017.

PSG rejected a first offer which included Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and €80m and then dismissed their request to take him on loan this season ahead of a permanent move next summer in a deal which would have been worth around €190m.

With less than two weeks to go before the transfer window closes on Sept. 2, Barca are against the clock to come up with an offer which suits PSG.

The French champions could set a deadline for any potential deal, too, as they want to have their squad finalised as soon as possible.

Barca’s next offer, therefore, could be their last. The club’s hierarchy are not in complete agreement over a move for Neymar but are working on a formula which they hope will finally secure Neymar’s Camp Nou return.

Barca have insisted this summer that Dembele would not be used in a potential deal but sources inside the club have said that stance has softened.

Despite Dembele’s agent, Moussa Sissoko, saying earlier this week that the France international will remain in Catalonia, they are now thinking about offering him in a player-plus-cash deal.

Coutinho’s agent also suggested he would remain at Camp Nou days before his move to Bayern Munich last week, which meant he was not included in Barca’s bid to re-sign Neymar.