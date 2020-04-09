<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





Barcelona is considering a shock move for Real Madrid attacker Cesar Gelabert, according to report emerging from Spain.

AS claims that Gelabert, Real Madrid’s promising attacking midfielder who made his debut for the reserve side Real Madrid Castilla when he was 17 years old.

Gelabert has attracted a lot of interest from rival clubs with Barcelona one of the clubs vying for his signature.





Barcelona has been interested in bringing the attacker to Camp Nou since 2015 and the Catalonia based club is back again as the club directors feel they can take advantage of a contract impasse between Madrid and Gelabert, whose current deal at the Bernabéu expires in 2021.

Barcelona has been tracking Gelabert since his youth team days and during his spell at Hércules and believe with the right offer they may tempt their eternal rivals to do business, given his chances of breaking into Zinedine Zidane’s well-stocked first team attacking department are remote.

Gelabert is yet to decide on his future but he is likely to extend his deal with the Castilla team.