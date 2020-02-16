<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona has confirmed Jordi Alba’s injury after the defender suffered a groin injury in the 2-1 win against Getafe on Saturday.

The defender was forced off in the first half with the club later confirming he had picked up an injury.

A statement on Barca’s official website read: “Tests carried out on the first-team player Jordi Alba have confirmed that he has a groin strain in his right leg





“The player’s recovery will dictate his return to action.”

Barcelona have some key matches coming up, with their Champions League trip to Napoli on February 25 closely followed by an El Clasico clash with leaders Real Madrid.

The Catalan club are already without the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez.