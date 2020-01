Barcelona have confirmed their squad ahead of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and manager Ernesto Valverde has included six players from the Barcelona B team.

Valverde dropped Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ousmane Dembele and Arthur Melo due to injury purposes.

Barcelona’s squad for the Spanish Super Cup is as follow:

Goalkeepers: Neto, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas.

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Jean-Clair Todibo, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Wague, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Junior Firpo.

Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig.

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Carles Perez, Ansu Fati.

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid on Thursday.