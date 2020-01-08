<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barcelona have confirmed their squad ahead of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and manager Ernesto Valverde has included six players from the Barcelona B team.

Valverde dropped Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ousmane Dembele and Arthur Melo due to injury purposes.

Barcelona’s squad for the Spanish Super Cup is as follow:

Goalkeepers: Neto, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas.

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Jean-Clair Todibo, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Wague, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Junior Firpo.

Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig.

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Carles Perez, Ansu Fati.

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid on Thursday.