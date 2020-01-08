Lionel Messi has ordered Barcelona directors to ship out Sergio Busquets before the end of the season, according to report.

Barcelona have confirmed their squad ahead of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and manager Ernesto Valverde has included six players from the Barcelona B team.

Valverde dropped Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ousmane Dembele and Arthur Melo due to injury purposes.

Barcelona’s squad for the Spanish Super Cup is as follow:

Goalkeepers: Neto, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas.

Defenders: Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Jean-Clair Todibo, Clement Lenglet, Moussa Wague, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti, Ronald Araujo, Junior Firpo.

Midfielders: Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie de Jong, Arturo Vidal, Alex Collado, Riqui Puig.

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Carles Perez, Ansu Fati.

Barcelona will take on Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

